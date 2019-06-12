Huawei may get a 2-year reprieve on Trump ban

The federal Office and Management and Budget recommends a delay on President Trump's ban on Huawei products being used in U.S. networks saying the ban would place too great a burden on U.S. companies.

While President Trump wants to ban sales of Huawei networking gear in the U.S., the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget recommends putting that action off for two years because it would place too great a burden on U.S. companies supplying Huawei and using its equipment.

If the ban goes through it will put the squeeze on the Chinese vendor, and the U.S. action could influence its allies to follow suit, further pressuring the company.

Complicating this scenario is the ongoing trade war with China in which Huawei may just be a pawn in a larger bargaining strategy.

In this TECH(feed) video, Juliet Beauchamp explores the complexities of the situation and its possible impact.