Anaxi ties together GitHub, Bitbucket, Jira

Anaxi offers unified, personalized views across GitHub, Bitbucket, and Jira via web, desktop, and mobile clients

Project management software vendor Anaxi has added Bitbucket support to its Anaxi app, which provides a single interface to software projects on multiple code hosting platforms.

Anaxi also interfaces with GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, and Jira project management platforms. Anaxi is intended to make it easier to get insights into projects, providing high-level views and status and also drilling down to details. Mac, Windows, and iPhone clients are available now, while an Android version is in the works.





Anaxi features

Other capabilities of Anaxi include:

For data security, the Anaxi app connects directly with GitHub or Bitbucket repos and Jira projects. No data is duplicated.

Actions performed on Anaxi are written back to GitHub, Bitbucket, and Jira.

Data is synchronized so users see the same data regardless how they access Bitbucket, GitHub, or Jira.

Individual users can use Anaxi without impacting other team members.

Where to download Anaxi

Anaxi is found in the Atlassian Marketplace as well as in the Mac App Store, Microsoft Store, and the Apple App Store. Anaxi offers a free trial on the company website.