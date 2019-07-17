Microsoft open sources quantum computing SDK

Microsoft’s Quantum Development Kit includes the Q# quantum programming language, samples, and tutorials

Credit: geralt
Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

Seeking to solve “planet-scale” problems, Microsoft has open-sourced its Quantum Development Kit, or QDK, a software development kit for building scalable quantum computing systems. The QDK features Q#, a high-level quantum-focused programming language that integrates with Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code

By open-sourcing the SDK, Microsoft is looking to foster contribution of quantum apps and algorithms along with advancements in compilation, tools, and optimization. Introduced 18 months ago for quantum algorithm development, QDK includes:

Recent updates to QDK include a “no install” option, designed to make it easier to contribute quantum initiatives. With quantum computing, Microsoft has goals of solving world issues such as development of clean energy solutions and resource-efficient food production. Additionally, Microsoft currently is leveraging quantum programming in an alliance with Case Western Reserve University to advance MRI scanning for higher accuracy, for faster disease detection. In 2016, Microsoft announced an effort to build a quantum computer, enabling parallel computations at very high speeds.

Microsoft has published instructions on getting started with QDK at the company website. QDK installs on Windows, Linux, or MacOS. QDK samples can be found on GitHub.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

More about GitHubLinuxMicrosoftQQuantum

Show Comments
[]