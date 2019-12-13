How to use the Linux uniq command

The uniq command in Linux is valuable for finding out who’s logged into a server

In Linux, the uniq command can help find out the individual users who are logged into a given server, but it’s not a straightforward process.

Yes, using the command on its own yields a list of who’s logged in, but it can list individual users more than once depending on what they’re doing.

There are ways to get around this by sorting the results of uniq so they deliver only once the names of all the users. This 2-Minute Linux Tip video by Network World’s Unix as a Second Language blogger Sandra Henry Stocker shows how to do just that. Click below.

YT embed code: