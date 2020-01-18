Eclipse readies next enterprise Java for mid-2020

Jakarta EE 9 will include a new namespace but no major new functionality or requirements for backward compatibility with Jakarta EE 8

The Eclipse Foundation plans to release Jakarta EE 9, a version of enterprise Java with the new jakarta.* namespace, in mid-2020. Jakarta EE 9 will not have major new functionality.

A key goal of Jakarta EE 9 is to lower the barrier to entry to new vendors and implementations. Primarily seen as a tooling release, Jakarta EE 9 is intended to:

Serve as a platform for developers to use as a stable target for testing migration to the new namespace. Eclipse has been unable to gain permission from Oracle to evolve specifications under the previous javax namespace.

namespace. Make the release available quickly as a platform for innovation.

Jakarta EE 9 represents a “major inflection point” in the platform, Eclipse Executive Director Mike Milinkovich said. Key elements of the release plan include moving all specification APIs to the jakarta namespace and eliminating unwanted and deprecated specifications.

There will be minor enhancements to some specifications but no new specifications, apart from specifications pruned from Java SE (Standard Edition) 8. Jakarta EE 9 also adds Java SE 11 support. Jakarta EE is to serve as a foundation for innovation that Jakarta EE specification projects can use to drive new features for Jakarta EE 10 and beyond.

No backward compatibility guarantees

According to the Jakarta EE 9 release plan, Jakarta EE 9 will not impose any requirements for backward compatibility with the Jakarta EE 8 release, which arrived last September. This is aligned with Eclipse’s goal of enabling new implementations to enter the ecosystem. Eclipse believes many tools and products will offer backward compatibility as well as migration solutions for older applications to run on Jakarta EE 9. Eclipse agreed to take over development of enterprise Java from Oracle in 2017.

Jakarta EE 9 specifications

For inclusion in Jakarta EE 9, specifications must move their API package names from the top-level javax package to the jakarta package. Specifications in Jakarta EE 9 could be delivered in different groups known as “waves.” Existing specifications included in Jakarta EE 9 include:

Jakarta Annotations

Jakarta Authentication

Jakarta Authorization

Jakarta Batch

Jakarta Bean Validation

Jakarta Concurrency

Jakarta Connectors

Jakarta Contexts and Dependency Injection

Jakarta Debugging Support for Other Languages

Jakarta Dependency Injection

Jakarta EE 9 Full Platform

Jakarta EE 9 Web Profile

Jakarta Enterprise Beans

Jakarta Expression Language

Jakarta Interceptors

Jakarta JSON Binding

Jakarta JSON Processing

Jakarta Mail

Jakarta Managed Beans

Jakarta Messaging

Jakarta Persistence

Jakarta RESTful Web Services

Jakarta Security

Jakarta Server Pages

Jakarta Server Faces

Jakarta Servlet

Jakarta Standard Tag Libary

Jakarta Transactions

Jakarta WebSocket

Specifications added to Jakarta EE 9 include:

Jakarta Activation (required)

Jakarta SOAP with Attachments

Jakarta XML Binding (optional)

Jakarta XML Web Services (optional)

Jakarta Web Services Metadata (optional)

Jakarta SOAP with Attachments (optional)

Specifications pruned in Jakarta EE 9 include Jakarta Deployment, Jakarta Management, Jakarta XML Registries, and Jakarta XML RPC.