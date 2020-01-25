Atlassian improves Jira roadmaps for better project tracking

Jira roadmap improvements include a macro-level progress bar with drill-downs into project details, along with Confluence integration

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

Atlassian has updated the roadmap capability in Jira, the company’s cloud-based issue-tracking platform for software development projects. The new capabilities are centered on roadmap progress, dependency mapping, and integration with the Confluence collaborative workspace.

Roadmaps give development team members a high-level snapshot of projects and connect development teams with project stakeholders.

The new Jira capabilities include:

  • A progress bar that shows the macro-level progress for each roadmap item and allows users to drill down into the details of a specific project with hierarchy levels on the roadmap. This allows users to unfold roadmap items to show respective stories and tasks comprising bigger pieces of work.
  • Drag-and-drop dependency mapping to visualize relationships between roadmap items.
  • Integration with the company’s Confluence platform, thus enabling users to showcase an organization-level view of what multiple teams are working on, aggregating roadmaps of multiple teams on a Confluence page.
  • New filters to single out work in progress or create a roadmap to highlight only work that has been completed.
  • Inline breakdowns of work that allow users to create new roadmap items with a single click right from the roadmap.

Atlassian anticipates enhancing the roadmaps capability in 2020 to further aggregate multiple roadmaps into a single artifact to provide better visibility into all work going on at a business. Jira subscription plans and pricing are available at the Atlassian website.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

More about Atlassian

Show Comments
[]