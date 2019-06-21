How to stay agile and tackle IT complexity

Constant innovation in the IT world, while exciting, has created new complexities that are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. IT teams now have to maintain data and information across physical and cloud-based workplaces – the sheer scale of information is overwhelming. A 2018 global survey from Vanson Bourne revealed that 76 per cent of organisations think IT complexity could soon make it impossible to efficiently manage digital performance.

By not efficiently managing digital performance, businesses lose access to the wide range of insights that are available. Measuring user and customer feedback, forecasting KPIs and ROI for projects are just some of the opportunities that are left by the wayside with ineffective IT project management.

With more traditional assessment methodologies failing to keep up with ongoing digital advancements, a modern process can better tackle today’s IT pitfalls. By using an agile methodology, highly dynamic IT environments can better collect and manage the vast data that’s at hand – and as a result, fuel business growth.

What is an agile methodology?

In 2000, the Agile Manifesto was created by a group of 17 ‘thought leaders’. This was used to support the interactive and responsive method of software development. Essentially focusing on customer satisfaction through the continual and early measuring of information, agile methodology is regularly changing to meet user requirements.

An IT project manager can utilise a ‘scrum’, which is the name given to the general framework for agile project management. This places an emphasis on creative and adaptive teamwork in solving potential concerns. Project owners drive a relationship between a team and its key stakeholders, creating a list of opportunities and processes, before ranking them in importance.

This then gives way to smaller teams working on each activity like a road map, rather than doing it as one big project. These are known as ‘sprints’, which allow IT project managers to break down a larger goal into incremental and iterative work sequences. Each ‘sprint’ is then assessed, allowing continual evaluation and feedback to drive the next steps of the project.

How can this reduce IT complexity?

By utilising agile methodologies for data management, innovative solutions and user satisfaction are more achievable. As a result, agile methodology has multiple benefits, including:

Through regular meetings, it allows for the evaluation of product success and user feedback for a more adaptive IT team.

Rather than undertaking one big project, smaller teams are able to focus on more specific tasks, which increases productivity and general satisfaction.

By engaging stakeholders often and early, an agile methodology will help teams work faster. These quicker reactions to constant user feedback mean that product improvements and project success are more likely.

Senior managers also benefit from agile practices. This affords them more time for higher-value corporate work, task managing and team communication.

Major corporations like ANZ are already seeing the transformative benefits of utilising agile methodology in their business. By moving towards ‘scrums’ and an agile framework, your business can also reap the benefits.

Learning more about using agile methodology

For project managers, applying agile habits to IT tasks, particularly data management, is key to staying on top of the constantly evolving digital environment. Essential skills in agile methodology are attainable through further education, such as an online Graduate Diploma in Project Management (IT).

By specialising in IT, you will emerge with the skillset and knowledge needed to embrace new trends like agile methodology. Discover how you can become better skilled in project management today.